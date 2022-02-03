Apiate Support Fund outlines details for donations

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Apiate Support Fund Committee which is headed by Dr. Joyce Aryee, a former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines engaged the media on Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022 to provide details on how Ghanaians and foreigners can contribute to the Fund for the benefit of the people of Appiatse.



Addressing the media, Dr. Joyce Aryee explained that the funds raised will be specifically used to rebuild the Apiate community into a Mordern Green City and also to provide a source of livelihood for the indigenes of the Community.



She announced that the GBC Bank and Stanbic Bank are the two banks with accounts to receive the donations for the fund and gave the accounts number as 101130036123 for GCB Bank and 90400099749 for Stanbic Bank, with QR codes available online.



She added that the committee also has a website dubbed: www.appiatsesupportfund.com which is available to provide other needed information to the general public.



Dr. Joyce Aryee hinted that those who would want to donate to the Fund in person should call on 0554550550/0209313953 and arrange for a presentation to be done at the Ministry on Mondays and Wednesday.



She then encouraged all well-meaning Ghanaians and foreigners, to use any of these means to give generously towards this worthy cause while announcing the hastage for the fund as #Obiaantuabi which translates as "Everyone Should Pay or Contribute"



The Chairperson also gave the assurance that giving their terms of reference to deliver in highest standards of integrity and transparency, the committee will ensure that they receive and coordinate these funds accordingly.



She disclosed that aside the President of the Republic who has donated a good amount of 100,000 Ghana Cedis, there are number of people waiting in wings to donate and therefore they are hopeful that by March, they would have gathered enough funds to start this project.



Dr. Aryee reiterated that the committee will need the support of the media to ensure the details to this is made available to all and sundry.



The Appiate Support Fund was established following an explosion which occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident at the town. Thirteen people died from the incident while over hundred people suffered various degrees of injuries. The community was razed down by the explosion. Government established the Fund to support the community.



