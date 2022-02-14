Apiate Reconstruction committee considering two scenarios to rebuild town

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Apiate Reconstruction Committee headed by the Hon. Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio briefed the press on the progress his Committee has made so far in their quest to rebuild the Apiate Community.



Mr. Owusu-Bio said this briefing comes after the Committee's meetings and subsequent visit to Apiate to obtain first-hand information on the damage caused which has necessitated the quick drafting of two tentative reconstruction scenarios yet to be considered and adopted by all stakeholders.



He assured the media that they will within the week revisit the community to engage stakeholders on the scenarios drafted and bring the people of Ghana up to speed on the scenarios adopted and when the real reconstruction will commence.



Director for Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation of the Land Usage and special Planning Authority (LUPSA), Mr. Mohammed Alhassan Damba, who gave a presentation of the reconstruction scenarios on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah said the first scenario presents changes in the character of the community through enlarged but uniform parcels of land. Integrated access for pedestrian, motorized and nonmotorized with tree planning empathized along with access ways.



He noted that with this first scenario, some of the people will have to be moved from their original settlement to different places because of the sizes of the enlarged parcels.



Speaking on the second scenario, he said it seeks to maintain the original character of the community with smaller land parcels and important landmarks like the Chief's Palace, Schools, and churches maintaining their current positions on the land, also tree planting along with access ways.



He stated that regardless of the differences in the scenario, both seek to improve the environment of the community with a greener and sustainable concept in mind which will make the people forget about the incident.



He, however, declared that these two scenarios are subject to stakeholder consultations, factoring the people of the community who would have the final say on any of the scenarios presented.