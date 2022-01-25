Apiate Explosion: Mining companies taking Ghana for granted – Tobinco

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has bemoaned the rate at which residents in the Western Region are being taken for granted by mining companies operating in the Area.



This follows the death of 13 persons in a huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday 20th January 2022.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.



Some residents of the area who were unhurt had to run for their lives.



After the incident, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I who hails from Awudua in the Western Region donated food items and medical supplies worth 150,000 Ghana cedis to victims of the Apiate explosion in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin, who made this statement while speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, noted that it is high time these minerals companies are held accountable for their works.



He maintained that the mining companies are only concerned about mining the gold, neglecting core responsibilities.



Citing the Takoradi-Tarkwa road as an example, the business mogul bemoaned the state of the road system in the area.



He added that the mining companies are the cause of the bad roads in mining areas especially the Western Region.



“I feel these mining companies are taking this country for granted. They come, mine our gold and just take it away. The worst part of it is the deplorable road system in the mining areas. The trailers and trucks ply the route everyday yet the mining companies care less. It is time government took charge and ensured that the companies are held accountable. My people have even approached me to lead them to sue the company that was taking delivery of the explosive,” Tobinco boss told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Chirano Gold Mines is the mining company that was taking delivery of the truck that went off at Apiate.



Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I is the Gyantoahene of the Apinto Divisional Stool, Tarkwa Awodua in the Western Region.