Apiate Committee report will not be made public – Lands Minister

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed report of the Apiate disaster committee will not be made public.



The explosion of some dynamites being transported claimed 13 lives.



Answering questions from Bongo MP Edward Bawa, the Minister revealed a Health and Safety Committee has been set up to review the entire safety regime of the mining sector.



The committee chaired by the vice-chancellor of Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology Prof. Richard Amankwaa will be completing its work in the next two weeks which will be made public instead of that of Apiate disaster committee.