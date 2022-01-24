Apiate-Bogoso explosion: Police investigating transport company

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

January 20 explosion occurs at Apiate-Bogoso



Death toll of explosion hits 14



Police investigating cause of incident



The Ghana Police Service, together with a rescue team, are advancing investigations on the truck that was transporting explosives to a mine in the Western Region.



In the afternoon of Thursday January 20, the truck carrying the explosives is said to have collided with a motorcycle, causing a widespread explosion in the area, leaving the town razed down and several properties including houses wholly or partially destroyed.



The police in a detailed second public emergency alert update on the incident categorically stated that, “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”



For now, the police together with the National Disaster Management Organization continues with an extensive rescue operation.



So far, dozens of survivors have been evacuated to medical centers for attention.



Additionally, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with relevant authorities have opened investigations in coordination with the police.



Meanwhile, sources close to the investigation say that Arthanns Transport Services is a very experienced company working in the Ghana’s mining industry.



The company is said to undertaken works around mines and their auxiliary industries on a regular basis.