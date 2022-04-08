Apart from 'good evening Ghana', everything Dr. Bawumia said was lies - NDC's Sinare jabs

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

The opposition National Democratic Congress's National Vice Chairman, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, has chastised the Nana Addo/Bawumia led NPP administration for its vulnerable economic management that has resulted in the severe economic hardship facing Ghanaians.



According to him, the economy is in a state of emergency that should be blamed on the current administration and not on the previous John Mahama-led NDC government, COVID-19, or the recent Russia- Ukraine war.



Following Dr. Bawumia's speech, the NDC's Zongo president said on Facebook that one of the issues contributing to the country's economic slump is the use of GH21 billion to kill banks rather than GH9 billion to revive them.



He stated that the situation is also the result of corruption that has become the best description of the entire government, adding that according to a report provided by the Auditor General, Ghana lost about GHS12.8 billion in 2020 due to statutory institution infractions and other irregularities.



The furious NDC grassroots commando also dismissed assertions that external factors were to blame for the country's economic mess.



"Dr. Bawumia has routinely cited the John Dramani Mahama-led administration, COVID-19, and more recently the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the cause of the country's economic crisis, but H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare stressed that corruption has devoured GHC52.5 billion, and the entire administration has become the epitome of corruption," he said.



The government's worst transgression is spending 21 billion to bury banks instead of 9 billion to restore them. According to a report provided by the Auditor General, Ghana lost about GHS12.8 billion in 2020 due to statutory institution infractions and other irregularities.



Everything about Dr. Bawumia's speech was a lie, apart from his salutations: Good evening Ghana.



Corruption has devoured GHC52.5 billion, and the entire administration has become the epitome of corruption. Nonetheless, you have the audacity to put together a program by squandering another poor taxpayer's money and blaming the current economic situation on H.E. John Dramani Mahama, COVID-19, and the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict. What is wrong with our friends?



