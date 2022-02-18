Apart from Togbe Afede, I employ people from Volta Region than any Voltarian businessman - Agyapong

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that apart from Togbe Afede, he is the second businessman in Ghana to employ more Voltarians.



According to him, there is the perception that he hates people from the Volta Region because of some comments he made in the past but that is not the case.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that his comments were not tribalistic as Radio Gold made it look like they wanted him to be arrested.



“Ive seen that people are on social media talking about treason and Kennedy Agyapong. Radio Gold intentionally twisted what I said and they made a mistake to come and arrest me. When the tape was played in court there was nothing like people should kill ewes. Koku Anyidoho and others who were behind pushing for my arrest and jail today where are they?



For mer if you take Togbe Afede away, I employ Voltarians more than any voltarian in this country. I challenge them to come to my sites and see the number of ewe people there,” he said.



He said the intention to employ ewes is because they are good artisans and they were so hard.