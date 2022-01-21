Apaak’s claim that 44,000 teachers quit last year wrong – MoE

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Education has responded to a comment by Builsa South Lawmaker, Dr Clement Apaak to the effect that 44,000 teachers exited the profession last year.



The Ministry in a statement on Thursday, January 20 said “Based on verified Education and Management Information System (EMIS) data for the 202/2021, the actual figures that account for the difference in the total number of teachers between 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 is 34,424 and not 44,000 as wrongly speculated.



“Over the past years including that of 2029/2020, EMIS had included NABCO personnel, National Service Personnel and Teacher Trainees and Teaching practice.”



Dr Apaak had claimed that 44,000 teachers exited from the profession and blamed this on the poor condition of service for the practitioners.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, January 19 that this number is the highest in the last twenty years.



The Ranking Member on the Committee of Education in Parliament said “It is the highest number of teachers walking away from the classroom in the last 20 years.



“Why did they leave? The information we are getting is that they are not satisfied with the condition of the service.



” They don’t believe that they are being given the right tools to perform and of course we all know the issue of remuneration. Remember that besides Article 71 officeholders every other category of public servants in Ghana got 4 per cent increase.”







