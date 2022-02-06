Apaak runs away from NDC scrapping E-Levy if the party wins 2024 polls

Politics of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, who is one of the leading personalities against the implementation of the E-Levy by government, has failed to answer whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will withdraw the levy if they are voted into power in 2024.



The Minority in Parliament has kicked vehemently against the E-Levy and has rallied the people of Ghana behind them to reject the new levy the government intends to introduce to the country.



To them, the introduction of such a levy at this time will visit untold hardships on the people of Ghana.



The Minority has said that until government accounts for all the monies given for the administration of the country, it won’t allow for the implementation of the E-levy because monies made from the levy will also be mismanaged by the government.



When questioned on Accra-based Okay FM on whether the NDC will withdraw the levy when they are voted into office should it be passed, Clement Apaak could not provide a concrete answer.



“The levy has not been passed neither have we come to power. We are talking about today, we cannot talk about the future today. We’ve not gone there, we are not the ones in government. We cannot dwell on conjecture and what we know is that it is unjustified,” he said while running away from the question.