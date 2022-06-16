Apaak questions government over ‘unconscionable’ Ghc30m Free SHS T-shirts

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South and deputy ranking member for the education committee Dr Clement Apaak is demanding answers from the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, over the procurement of free SHS branded T-shirts for students.



The T-Shirts were distributed to students ahead of the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the flagship government policy.



Starr News uncovered the printing and distribution of the shirts to schools, especially in the Eastern Region, estimated to cost more than 30 million cedis.



Speaking to Starr News, Dr Apaak disclosed he’s in the process of filing an urgent question to summon the sector minister over the development.



According to him, such resources could be put to better use, such as addressing challenges bedevilling the free SHS policy.



The T-shirts are being procured by the Free Senior High School Secretariat at the office of the Presidency.



The cost of procuring the shirts has not been disclosed, but the average cost of Printing a T-shirt in Ghana ranges between Ghc20 to Ghc60 each depending on the quality but with a discount based on the number of printing.



According to the Ministry of Education, currently, there are 827,193 continuing students in the second and third-year SHSs.



According to the ministry, an estimated 447,219 first-year students had so far enrolled this academic year.



Using an average printing price of Ghc30 per T-shirt, the Free SHS t-shirts to be shared for the about 1,274,412 students currently in school means the government is spending about Ghc38,232,360.