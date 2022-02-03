Anytime I call my former friend Akufo-Addo ladies pick up – Ndebugri

Politics of Thursday, 3 February 2022

The former Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency and private legal practitioner, John Ndebugri, has said that efforts to reach Akufo-Addo to speak on issues regarding the nation’s development have proven futile.



According to him, anytime he calls Akufo-Addo via mobile phone, some ladies pick the calls to inform him that he is unavailable.



“I take the phone and call president Kufuor. Even now Kufuor answers but not Akufo-Addo. His phone is with some ladies who do not even treat you with some respect. If you call President Kufuor, it goes to him directly, if you call Mahama it goes to him directly but not this man. You call him and they say he is not around and I’m also a busy man,” he alleged.



According to Ndebugri, the president has failed to fulfil his promise of constructing a guinea fowl factory for his area hence his attempts to reach out to him.





Speaking on A1 Radio, he said, “…he promised a guinea fowl factory in Bawku. I think when he was passing through to Bawku he saw a lot of roasted guinea fowl meat at the barrier so he went as usual and made some promise. He is very good at making promises, so he went to make promise that he will build a guinea fowl factory without carrying out his feasibility studies,” he said.





He added that even though Akufo-Addo was his good friend, he is not sure the president considers him as a friend any longer.

“…I will say he is my former friend because I haven’t met him for several years now, so I don’t know if he even considers me as his friend,” he added.