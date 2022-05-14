Anyone who travels abroad will end up fighting with the person who hosts them - Germany based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Darkwah has stated that newbies always end up fighting with the person who helped them travel or the one who helped them settle in.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana indicated that the cause of such disagreement could be financial, lack of respect on either or both sides, or just a domineering host.



“No matter the good they do, your relationship with them will be in dispute. It is normal here. Your host will tell you not to speak to some people, and when you do, it becomes a problem.”



"Some act bossy just because they have more experience than you. They restrict you, but some of us want to experience it too. That brings conflict,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Nana Darkwah also mentioned two pieces of advice given to him by his family.



“Never make friends. Keep acquaintances but never friends because it doesn’t work. Whether they are Ghanaians or not, avoid friends.”



“The second piece of advice is never to discuss your document process with anyone.”



Moreover, Nana Darkwah mentioned that it is difficult for a Ghanaian to work in a company with other Ghanaians because they gossip and even cause them to lose their jobs.