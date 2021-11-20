Anyone who thinks Akufo-Addo can help NPP break the 8 has mental issues – A Plus

Politics of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician and political activist A Plus real name Kwame Asare Obeng has argued that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot help the next Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the 2024 General Elections, stressing that the record of the failure of former Presidents in their attempts to help their successors wins the elections point to why the current President will be unable to win the 2024 Elections for the NPP.



The NPP is on a spirited campaign to break the 8-year period jinx that they ( NPP) and the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) have governed the country in turns. Dubbed “break the eight”, many NPP supporters are upbeat that given the record of the Akufo-Addo administration, the NPP is in pole position to break the eight by winning the 2024 General Elections.



But A Plus insists that given the trend, the NPP will not be able to break the eight notwithstanding who wins the NPP flagbearership race.



He wrote: ” What Rawlings and his military could not do for Atta Mills after 8 years in power, Kuffour could not do for Akufo Addo and NPP after 8 years in power and John Mahama, though he appointed his own EC boss, could not do for himself after 8 years of NDC in power; you believe Akufo Addo can do it for Bawumia, Allan or plantain man abi? Wait ooo!! Why is it that when people are in power they don’t like to hear the truth? You get a mental problem or what



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident of winning the 2024 Elections.



