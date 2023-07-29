Anyone who is part of Akufo-Addo’s government will lose as flagbearer – Great Ampong

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel Musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong has said that anyone who has been a part of President Akufo-Addo's administration and has contributed to the present state of the economy would lose if they decided to run for the position of flagbearer.



He claims that people who worked for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration and experienced public backlash despite his efforts to put beneficial policies into place will lose their positions as flagbearers.



“Anybody who is part of Nana Addo’s government and has contributed to the current state of the economy, if he stands for as flagbearer, he will lose."



“I am saying that anybody who served in Nana Addo’s government for him to suffer these public backlashes from the public upon all the good works he is doing, will lose the flagbearership election,” he said.



Great Ampong continued that those who claim to have a different vision for the country, while the current government led by Nana Addo struggles to get the economy back on track will be rejected by the Ghanaian people.



“Anybody who said he has a different vision for the country whereas Nana Addo continues to receive public rage, will be rejected by Ghanaians, I am telling you the fact. I dare you to write what I am saying somewhere,” he noted.

The veteran musician highlighted the potential presidential candidates, Alan and Bawumia, as individuals with strong capabilities to lead the country.

However, he also expressed that as long as they have been associated with the current state of the economy, they might face rejection from the electorate.



“Alan is a very good man who can be the next president, Bawumia is also a good man who can do the work but so long as they have continued to the current state of the economy, will be rejected by Ghanaians,” he added.





This is not coming from me or @fanti_boy, @AnnanPerry

This is coming from one of them pic.twitter.com/vMxlq0hq0y — YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) July 28, 2023

NW/NOQShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb