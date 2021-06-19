Anyone who doesn’t believe in God is a fool – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Kofi Amoah believes in the existence God and Heaven



• He believes he has accomplished his dreams and impacted on the lives of others



• He also holds that he has set up his children very well



Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kofi Amoah has opened up on his belief in God and life after death.



Dr Kofi Amoah, in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, said that he believes in the existence of God.



“Any human being who does think that there is some architect who is making everything then you are a fool but I don’t wear my religion on my shoulders. It’s personal to me. God exists. If I die, I’m going straight to heaven,” he said.



Kofi Amoah also spoke about him testing positive for coronavirus, adding, it has given a different perspective about life.



He disclosed, the experience with the virus equipped him with some important life lessons.



He added, he is proud of what he has accomplished so far and he is of the strong conviction that he will make heaven when he dies.



“You need to think about death. I got Covid and I was at the breakpoint of losing my life. When you go through that experience which I thank God for, you begin to think what am I supposed to do. I have come on this earth and accomplished my dreams with good education, travelled around the world, take care of my kids and my mom...," he noted.



Dr Kofi Amoah also shed light on what he considers to be the biggest impact a parent could make on his or her child’s life.



He said that discipline, education and humility should be the hallmark of every parent.



"The fact that your father is rich does not mean you are also going to be rich. The gift a parent can give to a child is education, discipline and humility. Imbibe that in your kids and even if you are not able to add money to it or not, they’ll succeed," he stressed.



