‘Anyone who defends NPP now can defend the devil’ – NDC Ashanti Regional chairman

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, has said that communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party who continue to defend the government can defend Satan himself.



According to him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has performed so badly that even the communicators of his party cannot defend it.



“Anybody who can defend the government now can defend the devil,” Nana Akwasi is quoted to have said by onuaonline.com.



The NDC Chairman made these remarks while commenting on the worsening economic conditions in the country.



All the macroeconomic indicators seem to be pointing in the wrong direction, with inflation rising to unprecedented levels (currently hovering above 30 percent) and the depreciation by more than 40 percent between January 2022 and February 2022.



