Anyone in authority who wants evidence of corruption is blind - Prof Adei

Corruption is pervasive in society



The Church must take a leading role in the anti-corruption fight



People in authority should lead by example



Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA has tasked political leadership to stand up and be counted in the fight against corruption in the country.



According to him, there is pervasive corruption which requires that everyone plays a role in rooting out the canker which has affected all facets of society.



Speaking at the 2022 Bible Week Symposium organised by The Bible Society of Ghana in Accra on the theme: “The Bible, Corruption and Integrity,” he described corruption as a "systemic problem and hindering the economy’s growth."



Prof Adei, who is a former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, NDPC, also pointed out to the fact that it rested on government to make corruption both costly and unattractive.



He cited the case in the mining sector where people take monies for their parochial interest even though the state would have benefitted from more revenue if they had exhibited integrity.



“But someone will take one million dollars instead and close eyes to corruption, which could rather save the nation 100 million and billions. Corruption in Ghana has become a systemic problem and hindering the economy’s growth,” he said.



He stressed: “Anyone in authority who says he wants evidence on corruption is blind. We can also save billions of dollars through investigation of the mining sector and area.”



“As a people, when I hear the young people talk, sometimes I’m afraid, because they believe there is nothing or no righteousness on this land even though I believe there are still people here with integrity.”



Prof. Adei said integrity required total consecration and consistency, adding: “Today, you are a judge and tomorrow, you are at a funeral doing something wrong with an excuse that it’s a culture.”



He preached about integrity - which he said was a key ingredient in advancing democracy - and identified its opposite as 'hypocrisy,' tasking all present and relevant authority to do all it takes to fight the menace.



“Corruption thrives when the opportunity to be corrupt is high and being found is low and when the likelihood of being prosecuted and charged is low,” he noted.



Prof. Adei also advocated that political and other public sector leaders needed to inculcate the anti-corruption fight by living by example.



“That is why my secretary will not accept any envelope for me, because he knows when he brings it, he will be fired,” he said.



He charged the government and the public to challenge public officials to explain the source of their wealth and institute stringent measures to severely punish corruption lawbreakers, a GNA report noted.



“When people see this and notice the smell of corruption anywhere, they will be careful. If we want to fight corruption, we can. It requires integrity on all our parts. We must insist on integrity.”