Anyone directly linked to me is somehow considered as an outcast – Alan

Alan Kyerematen has lamented how he has been victimised for many years, to the extent that people who have had direct links with him are also seen as outcasts.



Speaking on the subject of the incidences of 2008 when he tendered in his first resignation letter and how persons like B. J. da Rocha tried to cast a slur on him because of his decision and the events that followed afterwards, the independent presidential hopeful for 2024 said that he still finds it strange that he has received so much animosity over the years.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Tuesday, September 27, 2023, Alan Kyerematen said that even his support for the NPP was not enough for people to still dislike him and his allies.



“When I appeared before the committee, I didn’t even spend more than 5 minutes and the chairman concluded that the party needed to plead with me to rescind my decision… they actually pleaded with me and asked me to rescind my decision, which I did, and then from then, I was one of the strongest campaigners for the then-candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.



“So, there’s been that history and it is strange; difficult to understand why that animosity against somebody who has been a founding member of the party, has played key roles in the party, has had to go on for so long… anybody who is directly linked to Alan is somehow considered as an outcast and that’s the lead on to where we are now,” he explained.



Alan Kyerematen announced his divorce from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, September 25, 2023, declaring his intention to still become president of Ghana, but as an independent candidate.



