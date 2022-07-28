Anyidoho used Asomdwee Park to promote himself, his paymasters – Cadman Mills

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Brother of former President John Evans Atta Mills has averred that persons behind the refurbishment of the Asomdwee Park, where the mortal remains of his late brother lay, did so for parochial interests.



Dr. Cadman Mills, whiles speaking at a July 26, 2022; 10th anniversary commemorative lecture in honour of Atta Mills’ passing took a swipe at the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, (so-called) which led the refurbishments of the park.



The AMI was founded and is being run by a former aide to the late president Samuel Koku Anyidoho. Anyidoho successfully lobbied President Akufo-Addo who gave state-run Costal Development Authority, CODA, express orders to undertake the refurbishment.



Dr. Cadman Mills, said after a visit to the Park on Kune 25, 2022, “the Asomdwee Park and the work that was done there, differences of course in aesthetics being acknowledged, I am sorry is obscene to use a very strong word,” he stressed.



“… and they used this so-called refurbishing to promote themselves, to promote their institute and promote their paymasters,” he said, adding; “that is not what Fiifi stood for, Fiifi hated people who self-promote as an instrument to insult elders.”



He announced that the family of which he was the elder now was exploring all legal means to stop the Atta-Mills Institute from operating.



In responding to the threat of a looming legal suit, Anyidoho is on record to have hinted at a change in the name of the Institute from AMI to KAI, i.e. Koku Anyidoho Institute.



“There will be a, Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), to work for President Atta-Mills," he stated in a July 26 tweet.



Responding more directly to the threat, he issued a second tweet which read: "Because of my deep respect for President Atta-Mills, I shall have no fight with the Cadman Atta-Mills and Sammy Atta-Mills. Let them live with their SHAME. Koku Anyidoho Institute will keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory.”



