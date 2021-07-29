Anyidoho’s dismissal: I’ll go to church on Sunday to thank God – Eric Adjei

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Eric Adjei, one of the NDC officials who petitioned the party over the conduct of Koku Anyidoho, has expressed satisfaction over the expulsion of the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the party.



A letter from NDC General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, announced the dismissal of Anyidoho, also known as ‘The Bull’ on Tuesday over “anti-party” behaviour.



Mr Anyidoho, has interpreted his dismissal from the party to the Biblical Joseph story when his brothers sold him into slavery.



“When Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God,” he tweeted Tuesday night.



In what seems like a reaction to the party’s decision to sack him on the basis of “misconduct and anti-party behaviour”, Mr Anyidoho in a series of tweets said he was focused on growing the Atta-Mills Institute, building the Asomdwee Park and flying high the legacy of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.



“My bible tells me that in all things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana,” he added.



“This too shall pass,” he said in another tweet.



But speaking on the Gumbe show on TV XYZ, Eric Adjei expressed excitement over the expulsion of the former Director of Communications at the Presidency during the late President JEA Mills era.



Eric Appiah Adjei said he was very excited the National Disciplinary Committee took a “befitting action” against Anyidoho.



“I like Koku Anyidoho. He is an intelligent guy who loves Prof Mills like some of us do, but at point what he was doing to the party was unacceptable,” Adjei told Mugabe Maase on TV XYZ Tuesday night.



He said apart from Mills, Anyidoho lost respect for the executives of the party.



“President Mills is the reason some of us joined the NDC, but you don’t rebel a party you belong to the way Koku Anyidoho did,” he added while expressing appreciation to the party executives.



“I’ll go to church on Sunday to thank God that Koku has been expelled from the party,” he stated.



