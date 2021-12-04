Anyidoho resurrects ‘fight’ with Asiedu Nketia, says he is still waiting for his dismissal letter

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Koku Anyidoho, has ‘fired’ the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia again.



This time, Koku says that Asiedu Nketia is bereft of ideas because he Koku is no longer around him to be issuing press releases on his (Asiedu Nketia) behalf.



“I was the one who used to write and issue Press Releases, in the name of Asiedu-Nketiah. I am not doing for him any longer so he is bereft of ideas,” he said in a tweet.



Another one said “I don’t hate Asiedu-Nketiah: he betrayed me; and he shall have to live with his betrayal of me. He will pay a very high price for his betrayal. He begged me; he will beg me again to forgive him for his wickedness.”



“Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah CANNOT sack me from the NDC. He thought he will provoke me to leave the NDC. Asiedu-Nketiah is ashamed of himself!!!. He has not been able to serve me with any Dismissal letter. I am NDC for life.”



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC suspended after a meeting on Wednesday, January 20.



Two separate petitions were said to have been brought against the former Presidential Spokesperson.



A letter signed by NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to Mr Anyidoho explained that the petitions from Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.



“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” Mr Asiedu Nketia, who was contested against by Mr Anyidoho at NDC’s last national executive congress, stated in the letter dated Monday, February 8, 2021.







