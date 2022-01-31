Anyidoho fires salvos at Mahama over Asomdwee Park

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has taken on the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama over his neglect of the Aumdwee Park.



According to him, the former President’s decision to neglect the Asomdwee Park which is in memory of his own boss was deliberate and very worrying.



However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken responsibility and is working on it to the memory of the late leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a series of tweets, Koku Anyidoho has taken on the former President for failing to honour the man who elevated him in the political circles.



“Good people of Ghana; my humble plea is that, you call me to a Press Conference, & ask me about why the Asomdwee Park was not constructed under the Rulership of a certain President; & it is now being constructed under the Presidency of Prez Akufo-Addo. I shall speak!!”



“Why did John Mahama neglect Asomdwee Park??”



“I am waiting for a, one-on-one with John Mahama.”



“John Mahama deliberately REFUSED to build Asomdwee Park & whether he likes it or not, the Atta-Mills Institute has begged President Akufo-Addo to build it – and it is being built to the glory of God. Atta-Mills Institute will not die ooooo!!!! President Akufo-Addo thank you.”



“I greet you ALL in the name of GOD. Atta-Mills Institute is extremely grateful to you for your amazing prayers and support in ALL forms. Atta-Mills Institute SHALL NEVER disappear and SHALL NEVER disappoint you. The legacy of President Atta-Mills shall fly high forever.”



