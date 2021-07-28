Anyidoho failed to submit himself to the committee – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said his former Deputy, Koku Anyidoho, who has been expelled from the party failed to avail himself to the disciplinary committee after being given the opportunity.



Mr Nketia told TV3 News 360 on Tuesday July 27 that, Mr Anyidoho was given several opportunities to appear before the committee with his lawyer but to no avail.



“NDC is a party of laws, we don’t take rushed decisions, we give the opportunity to be heard, he could be represented by a lawyer and that opportunity was given him.



“Unfortunately, the committee recommended the expulsion on the grounds that he declined any opportunity to avail himself to defend himself.



In pursuant to an earlier decision to suspend Mr Anyidoho, from the NDC, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has expelled him entirely.



By the decision taken on Tuesday, July 27, Mr Anyidoho is no longer to hold himself as a member of the NDC.



In a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to communicate the decision of FEC to him, the former Presidential Spokesperson was found guilty of the allegations of “misconduct” and “anti-party behaviour.”



In January, FEC decided to act on two separate petitions brought before it by Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mubarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric.



The petitions were referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action for which Mr Anyidoho was suspended.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Koku Anyidoho is expected to return any party property in his custody and shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees he might have made to the party.