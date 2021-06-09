Anyidoho commends Ofosu-Ampofo for initiative to organise special congress to discuss NDC future

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has commended the incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for his initiative to organise special delegates congress to discuss the future of the NDC.



Mr. Anyidoho who was speaking on Angel FM’s Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ morning show on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, noted that the party’s mode of operation at congress meetings had always resulted in the poor implementation of reforms that are necessary for its progress.



He said, “Often, when we go for congress meetings, the party combined reforms with election agenda. A lot of the attention is given to the voting than on structural changes. Part one is for the amendment but all they will come and do is that ‘so and so amendments have been made to the constitution, so all in favor say ‘I’….I……those who don’t want it say ‘no’……no….. then the ‘I’s have it.’’



He added that the salient issues of the constitutional reviews are not well communicated and debated on for purposes of adoption or rejection, which he was going to change if he were voted for as the party’s secretary.



In light of the above, he commended the party’s chairman for the effort to remedy the problem.



“When I am hearing the national chairman say that’s what they are going to do, I say hurray!! It means that somebody heard Koku Anyidoho along the line. The fact that you didn’t make it does not mean that what he said doesn’t make sense” he lauded Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo.



“So if now they are going for special delegates congress which will deal mainly with amendments, reforms, changes let that be done alone. Then when we go for the other meetings we go for the voting. Lets not marry both, else we will not get the party growth we want,” he advised.