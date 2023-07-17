Anybody who says he uses his own money for politics is a thief – Deputy defence minister defends Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has criticised persons questioning the source of wealth of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because of the investments being seen in his run for the presidency.



According to him, most of the billboards, vehicles and other materials being used for Dr Bawumia’s campaign were donated by persons supporting his presidential bid and not from his funds as asserted.



The deputy defence minister, who made these remarks in an interview on Oyerepa FM, on July 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that persons who claim they are funding their political campaigns with their funds are thieves.



“As I am sitting here right now, I’m saving money for a billboard for Bawumia. I know a chief in Kumasi who has given Bawumia a pickup and an office complex.



“Anybody in politics who says that he uses his own money for campaign is a thief, that person is a thief.



“That is why you need people to follow you if you decide to run for an office… People have believed in Bawumia and they are supporting him in diverse ways,” he said in Twi.



He added that the vice president can not afford all the monies given to party supporters at his campaign, the vans and all the billboards mounted.



