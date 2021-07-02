Any woman can be virtuous despite her background – Rev. Dr. Mrs. Markwei

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Marketing Officer of the North Ridge Clinic and 1st Lady of Living Stream International, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Davina Markwei, has asserted that any woman can be a virtuous woman considering she can access that part of herself.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, she described a virtuous woman according to Proverbs 31, as a woman of valor, strength, a woman with a force to be reckoned with, a woman who fears the Lord, loves the Lord and people around her, her family and everyone else in her sphere of influence.



She added that the Bible describes a virtuous woman as a rare gem and that means she is much needed in the lives of people, and the depth of people’s dependency on her is so great. According to her, any woman can be one irrespective of her background or life she has lived in the past.



“You may not have started from a good background but know that sometimes, gems are covered with a lot of dirt and I came to assure you that you still have the Proverbs 31 woman in you if you know how to access it and bring it out of yourself”, she said.



“It doesn’t matter the circumstances that you may find yourself in now or the family that you’re coming from. Don’t think that the Proverbs 31 woman or the virtuous woman is only for a certain category of women. Sometimes, you may not start right but with the right direction and the right focus, you’ll end up where God wants you to be,” Rev. Dr. Markwei further concluded.