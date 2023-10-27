Any poll that gives Bawumia less than 75% is not serious – Sammi Awuku

Politics of Friday, 27 October 2023

The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has firmly rejected the findings of the Global Info Analytics survey, which indicates that Dr. Bawumia is leading with 43.5% ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race of November 4.



According to the research outfit, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in the lead in the presidential race with less than 50%.



However, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has garnered significant support, securing 23.5% of the delegates' backing, making the race more closely contested than initially anticipated, it said 18.3% of delegates were still undecided.



Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, October 26, Awuku, a spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, emphasized that they do not believe their candidate's popularity is decreasing.



He pointed out that with the withdrawal of former aspirant Alan Kyerematen from the race and his resignation from the party, key members of Kyerematen's team have declared their support for Dr. Bawumia.



Mr. Awuku argued that this should boost Dr. Bawumia's support base and not reduce it to 43.5%.



He stated, "Any polls that predicts that the Vice President will get less than 75% on the 4th of November – trust me is not any credible poll."



He expressed confidence that their candidate is capable of winning with 75% to 80% of the vote and highlighted their extensive campaign efforts across the country to promote the message of unity, aiming to ensure the party retains power in the 2024 election.



"As we speak today, I can tell you that we are working towards a 75% to 80% win on November 4, and I would be surprised to see the Vice President get anything below 75%," Mr. Awuku emphasized.



"Any polling that, for me, puts Dr. Bawumia below 75%, I will not treat it seriously," he reiterated.



Four candidates; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko have been selected by a special collage of the NPP to contest for the party's flagbearership on November 4, 2023.



