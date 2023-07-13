Any police officer named in IGP’s leaked tape will go through 'hell fire' – Former police capo

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu says ‘hell fire’ awaits police officers whose names were mentioned in the IGP’s attempted ‘elimination’ leaked tape.



He was empathic that those individuals will “regret ever choosing the police as a profession”.



His comment comes on the back of a leaked audio in which a police Commissioner is heard plotting with an unknown former executive of the ruling New Patriotic Patriotic the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



Peter Lanchene Toobu who is a former police officer told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that an officer found guilty will be harshly dealt with.



“This is a disgrace, and they will regret it,” he said.



According to him, the IGP "can never help any political party to win an election" – hence, the discussion of the viral leaked tape is needless but needs an in-depth investigation.



“The fact that the NPP is very likely to lose the election doesn’t matter who becomes the IGP. IGP’s do not conduct elections, and IGP's don’t support political parties to win an election. IGP’s have a role to play in line with the mandate of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that we have a secure environment, for the Electoral Commissioner to conduct elections in a very peaceful environment.”



“The police administration has a mandate to prevent crime, detect crime, investigate crime and prosecute offenders. The police administration has a mandate that peace and security are paramount. The Police administration is not there to ensure that a particular political party wins political power, it's not their business,” he told host Akwasi Aboagye.