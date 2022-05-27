‘Any person looting state properties is a disgrace to our democracy’ – Sam George

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022
Sir John's Will leaked
Achimota Forest has not been sold
Investigations have begun, OSP on Achimota Forest sale
Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at persons who are unlawfully acquiring state lands.
His statement comes after the surfacing of Sir. John’s will in the media space.
Sam George noted that “Any politician, past or present, NDC or NPP, member of the Legislature or Judiciary or business-person involved in this blatant looting scheme is a disgrace to our democracy. Shame on you all.”
This was contained in a tweet by the MP sighted by GhanaWeb.
Achimota Forest land grab = CREATE, LOOT & SHARE!— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) May 26, 2022
Any politician, past or present, NDC or NPP, member of the Legislature or Judiciary or business person involved in this blatant looting scheme is a disgrace to our democracy. Shame on you all! ????????????????????#RevokeEI144