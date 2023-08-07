Any of NPP’s 3 top aspirants is better than John Mahama – Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Host of Anopa Bofoe on Angel FM, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress have nothing new to offer in terms of governance.



Speaking on the recent episode of the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, the broadcaster said Mr Mahama as presidential candidate will be no match for any of the three leading contenders in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race.



“In NPP when you look at the three leading candidates any of them that comes I am sure is better than John Mahama,” he said.



Describing John Mahama as having turned stale in terms of leadership, Afrifa Mensah argued that Ghana currently requires fresh leadership with fresh ideas.



“I thought the NDC was different but I got to know after getting close to them that they are no better. I told John Mahama when I met him at his home, he called me before the 2020 election and I told him Mr President even though you are a fine gentleman I don’t believe in your leadership,” he added.



Despite working with TV/Radio XYZ, a pro-National Democratic Congress party in the past, Afrifia Mensah emphasised that the NDC as a party is no better alternative and that John Mahama, the opposition party’s presidential candidate has nothing to offer in terms of governance.



Afrifa Mensah in the interview also spoke about his activism and broadcast journey.



