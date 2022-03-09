Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

A by-election is looming with the reported death of a Member of Parliament on the Majority side of the House.



Commenting on the development, Bright Simons of mPedigree and honourary Vice President of policy think-tank Imani Africa did not mention the name of the said MP but observed that the resulting by-election will be a referendum on the government's performance.



"From trusted sources: a parliamentary by-election is imminent in Ghana as a result of an unfortunate tragedy on the majority benches.



"Analysts see this as a possible mid-term referendum on the Govt's performance as the seat in question is not too safe for the ruling party," he posted on Twitter.



Viral reports which had proven untrue had been circulated about the death of an NPP minister and Minister of state.



But the Ahanta West Constituency Chairman of the NPP and the family of the said MP have denied the report.



“It is true my brother was critically sick,” the family member said, “and we are still praying for him after being discharged from hospital and being treated home but he is not dead.”



The TV3 report also cited an audio message on WhatsApp, Nana Mensah Kumah III of Turom, who described himself as a senior brother to the Ahanta West MP, insisting that the lawmaker is not dead.



Speaking in local language Fante, he said he has been frustrated by the death rumours, the reason behind the audio message.



He insists that if the minister of state were truly dead, he would have been the first to be informed.



The loss of an MP on the side of the Majority will impact Parliamentary business because there will be 137 MPs on the Majority and Minority sides of the House.



Once a seat becomes vacant and is properly declared so by the Speaker, a by-election will be conducted by the Electoral Commission to elect a new MP for the Constituency.