Any Ghanaian who votes for NPP for the next 20yrs is a traitor - Citizen Kofi

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citizen Kofi, has said that any Ghanaian who votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next 20 years is a traitor.



According to him, such persons must be stoned for betraying the country.



This, he added, is because of the external debts that have saddled the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the past 7 years.



He made this known in a post shared on X by the CEO, where he featured a video by the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan, as he addressed parliament after the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



In that video, the MP outlined some of the debts accrued under the current government.



Reacting to this, Citizen Kofi expressed his disappointment, calling for violence against anyone who approves the mandates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) henceforth.



“The LEGACY OF NADAA/BAWUMIA NPP. Any Ghanaian who votes for the NPP in the next 20 years is a traitor and must be stoned, period! We are not fools to be deceived, insulted and stolen blind and still remain fools,” the post read.



What Ricketts-Hagan said in parliament



"Mr Speaker, this is basically a garbage budget. It does not inspire anyone, there is nothing in here. Mr. Speaker, let me tell you the external debt we are not paying. We owe the Chinese $1.9 billion, we owe the Paris Club $2 billion, we owe non-Paris Club $ 3.8 billion, all of these we are not paying.



"Mr Speaker, we owe Templeton $2.5 billion. With multilateral debt, we owe $2.8 billion. Ghana is now the highest in Africa when it comes to multilateral debt and we are not paying. We owe Eurobond $14.9 billion which we are not paying, this was due in August, we have paid it.



"We have done 17 Eurobond tranches in this country since we started doing Eurobond since President Kufuor’s time. From Presidents Kufuor, Mills to Mahama, for 16 years, we did $4 billion Eurobond. Under this government, we have done 12 tranches of Eurobond more than we did in 16 years; we did 4 times to a tune of $11 billion. This is how much we own and we are not paying,” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:



