Anti-substance abuse campaign launched at SHSs

Health News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

As part of efforts to address substance abuse in Senior High Schools (SHS) and tertiary institutions in the country, the say no to drug abuse music video dubbed “Daabi” was launched in Accra last Friday.



The “Daabi” nationwide campaign video features key players in the entertainment industry such as Kuami Eugene, Article Wan, Bogo Blay, Eno Barony, Amrado and Yaa Yaa.



Speaking at the Old Achimotan Association class of 1997 Bonfire Night and Daabi campaign, the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, said developing the youth as ambassadors in disseminating the dangers of drug abuse was crucial.



She said the World Drug Report 2021 showed that globally, the number of people using drugs was projected to increase to 11 per cent by 2030 because of demographic changes and low-income countries accounting for the biggest share of rising.



Mrs. Darko said that in Ghana, statistics showed that more than 2,700 boys and 3,100 girls smoked cigarettes each day, and Shisha use was also higher in girls (1.7 per cent) than boys (1.6 per cent) due to the misconception that Shisha was a safer alternative to cigarettes.



“The number of drug users in Africa is projected to rise in the next decade by as much as 40 per cent as a result of demographic peculiarities in this region,” she added.



She said the music video was an innovative strategy that took into cognizance the vulnerability of the youth and the urgent need to address the situation.



Mrs. Delese commended the youth-led partnership with the school association, saying it offered an opportunity to address the use of drugs or substance abuse.



She said her outfit would introduce the FDA Drug Abuse scheme, which sought to encourage a student-led initiative against substance use and, in the long run, establish a nationwide FDA network of drug abuse youth ambassadors.



The president of the 1997 Old Achimotan Association year Group, Dr. Papa Nii Maale Adusei, commended the FDA for the initiative to ensure substance abuse was addressed in schools in the country.



He assured of the year group’s continuous collaboration with FDA to reduce the menace in the country.



As part of the occasion, the students embarked on a bonfire procession through the principal streets of Achimota.