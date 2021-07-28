You are here: HomeNews2021 07 28Article 1318870

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Anti-gay bill will protect children in Ghana – Lawyer

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The lawyer posited that while our laws already frown on homosexuality The lawyer posited that while our laws already frown on homosexuality

Ghanaian lawyer Theophilus Donkor has expressed his support for the anti-gay bill proposed by Members of Parliament (MPs).

The lawyer posited that while our laws already frown on homosexuality, lesbianism and anal sex, the new anti-gay bill seeks to put an end to any advocacy for LGBTQ+.

In his opinion, this will protect children in Ghana from being exposed to these advocacies on LGBTQ+ in the media.

He tells Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Our laws don’t allow homosexuality and anal sex and so before LGBTQ came around our laws were against it. They [MPs] want to end the advocacy for the LGBTQ+ and that is the essence. They don’t want LGBT to be indoctrinated to teach children. They are preventing the platform for advocacy.

A lot of people say it is not needed but if this advocacy is allowed it can destroy the children. I feel the bill is very important to end the advocacy of LGBTQ”.

The Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from eight MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.

Reports has it that the new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment