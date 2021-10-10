Anti-gay bill good, severe punishment in draft bill apt – Fulanis

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Tabital Pulaaku International Chapter of the Fulanis in Ghana are also supporting the anti-gay bill currently before parliament.



They have called for severe punishment for offenders.



The General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Yakubu Musah Barry made this known in Bongo in the Upper East Region during the enskinment of the chief of Fulani herdsmen in Upper East Region.



As Ghana’s parliament is yet to pass a bill to criminalize the activities of LGBTQ+, the leadership of Tabital Pulaaku international Ghana Chapter, an umbrella body of all Fulanis in Ghana has also joined the many organisations and individuals who supports the LGBTQ + bill on many reasons like immortality, religious and cultural beliefs.



According to the Fulani community, through their general secretary, Yakubu Musah Barry said Islam forbids this act and is not the creation of Allah and for that reason, they, as Fulanis residents in Ghana will not allow the activities of LGBTQ + to exist.



The representative of the Bongo Paramount Chief, Naba Baba Salifu Alemyaruum, said, tradition and cultural practice in the area does not allow same-sex or even human beings engaging in sexual activities with animals.



He has also on behalf of the Bongo traditional council supports the bill and calls for the immediate passage of the bill into law.



“The Bongo Traditional Council is also supporting the LGBTQ+ bill to ensure sanity and avoid immorality in the society. We as traditional council want to urge parliament to fast track the passage of the bill to save our youth from committing abominable acts,” he said.



A new chief of Fulani herdsmen in the Upper East Region called in Fulani language as Ruuga was installed to lead and guide Fulanis in the region for prosperity and development.





The new chief is expected to help sensitized Fulani youth on crime and also help address the issues of Fulanis being victimized and vilify by state authorities and other individuals.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill proscribes lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.



It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.



The Chairman of the Pentecost Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Intersex (LGBTQI+) before he exits office.



He said although Mr Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that gayism and lesbianism will not be legalized under his watch, the President must begin to take measures to stop the gayism movement that has started in the country before he exits office.



“The church of Pentecost is 10.38 per cent of the Ghanaian population and we are against this LGBTQI+.



“Our concern is not about today, it is about the future. Today, when we let in this LGBTI what is going to happen, is that we are going to accept same sex marriage which the president says it is never going to happen at his watch.



“But if he allows LGBTQI to start, it is true that it is never going to happen at his watch but, by the time it gets to same-sex marriage the president will not be the president of the nation. I agree with him but he should stop this, he should close the doors at where it matters and we are saying that he should close it now.



“This movement is an insult to God the creator, you are just telling God that he didn’t think enough,” he told journalists on Wednesday, October 6.



The Church of Pentecost on Wednesday presented a memo to parliament in support of the steps taken to pass the anti-gay bill which is currently before the legislature.



The memo was presented to the lawmakers on Wednesday, October 6. The clergymen were received by Sam George.