Anti-gay bill: People have lost seats since Adam – Mahama Ayariga shoots down fears

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Parliament is considering an anti-gay bill before it



• Many have disagreed with portions of the bill, saying it infringes on human rights



• The CNN, BBC have also shown interest in the conversations in Ghana



Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has shot down fears being expressed by some persons that any MP who goes against the anti-gay bill currently before parliament, could risk losing their seat in parliament.



He explained that there is nothing new about MPs losing elections for which reason he would remain unfazed if his stance on the bill will cost him his seat.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and 7 other MPs are sponsoring the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which is to make the practice of homosexuality in the country an illegality.



While the bill is currently being considered in the House, not everyone has agreed with the entirety of the bill, with a number of them calling for some details of it to be modified.



One of such persons is Mahama Ayariga.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he explained that the reason he has a problem with the bill is that even for him as a parent, should this bill passed, it would not be helpful to him.



He added that being against portions of the bill should not be because such persons are homosexuals themselves.



Asked if he has no fears of losing his seat for pushing against the bill, he immediately shot such fears down.



“...don’t say somebody has an issue with a particular provision of the bill and therefore he is gay and lesbian and I don’t think that approach will help, because trust me, those who say you are if you an MP and you don’t support this bill you will lose election, people have been losing election since Adam time even when this bill was not before parliament.



“So, it’s not supporting this bill or being against it that will make you lose an election. So, some provision of the bill some MPs will definitely be against it other provision they will support. That should not categories them as pro-gay or anti-gay. The constitution is our benchmark,” he said.



Already, the lead sponsor on this bill, Sam Nartey George, has had a few face-offs with some international media organizations, completely flooring these interviewers and receiving a lot of commendation from Ghanaians.



