Anti-gay bill: Let your disagreement be based on law, science not emotions – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam George has said he and his colleague anti-LGBTQI+ legislators are ready to debate anyone who is opposing their anti-gay bill before parliament but their disagreement must be based on law, fact, and science and not emotions or thoughts.



He said people have the right to disagree with the stand they have taken to criminalise LGBTQI+ and are open for anyone who has a memorandum on the Bill to submit same to the Parliamentary Committee when it calls for same.



In a Facebook post he said, he is proud of his other colleague lawmakers with whom he drafted the bill for the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.



The 36-page Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which is yet to be considered by parliament, seeks to unequivocally criminalise LGBTQI+ activities.



Among other things, it says people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”



It covers any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”



The bill is being sponsored by anti-LGBT+ legislators on either side of the aisle.



They submitted a copy of the draft to the Speaker of parliament on June 29, 2021.



The bill is not only targeting persons of LGBTQI+ orientation but also promoters of it.



Below is the full post from Sam George:



I am proud of my 7 Colleague Members of Parliament with whom the Draft Bill for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values was worked on.



At a time when some may choose convenience and the alluring offers being made, these men and women have given true essence to the title the offices they hold bear. They have stood up for what is right, just, and noble.



You have every right to disagree with our Bill. We can live and tolerate your disagreement. However, let your disagreement be based on law, fact, and science. Not your emotions or thoughts. We are open for anyone who has a memorandum on the Bill to submit same to the Parliamentary Committee when it calls for same. We are ready to debate the issues with anyone or group so long as it is based on law. We are Legislators.



To those asking the essence of having a Bill, what is the value of plenty talk and promises if you are not interested in giving life to your words? Or are they empty words that do not portray the intents of your hearts? Let's put our money where our mouth is.



I am so proud of my Colleagues and the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians who have stood with us so far. We shall succeed. We shall be victorious.



Hon. Bedzrah Emma Kwasi



Hon Helen Adjoa Ntoso



Hon. John Ntim Fordjour



Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini



Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah



Hon. Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson



Hon. Della Sowah



Hon. Samuel Nartey George



