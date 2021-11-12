Anti-gay Bill imposes cost – Akoto Ampaw

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw says the anti-gay Bill introduced in Parliament by some MPs imposes cost and other charges on the Consolidated Fund, therefore, it should have been introduced by the government and not MPs.



Speaking at a public hearing by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, the spokesperson of the Concerned Ghanaian Citizens indicated that Bill should not have been introduced in the manner the MPs did.



“Our respectful submission here is that the Bill has been introduced in Parliament, not in the manner laid down. This is because this is a private member’s Bill and under Article 108 of the constitution it is the President or his agents who can introduce Bills generally in Parliament, and where a Bill does not impose a charge on the Consolidated Fund or any public funds, then it may be introduced by any Private Bill,” Akoto Ampaw explained.



He noted that, when the Bill is passed, there will be extensive duties and costs on the Ghana Police Service while the therapy and medical outline in the bill may also be funded by the state.



“These clearly imposes costs, charges on the Consolidated Fund, and therefore ought not to have been introduced [by a private member’s Bill],” the lawyer for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition argued.



About the anti-gay Bill



The anti-gay Bill, since its introduction last July by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides, has generated numerous comments and reactions from both proponents and opponents, including legal

luminaries and academics.



However, both sides of the House have indicated their readiness to outlaw the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) practices in the country based on its culture, morality and values.



The Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, while sticking to the position of outlawing the practice, has, however, indicated that the House would not engage in filibustering the proposed piece of legislation.



He further indicated that the House would conduct an open hearing into the Bill and a vote on the Bill would be done publicly.



