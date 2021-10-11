Anti-gay Bill: Sam George gives Kenyan born CNN journo 'a run for his money'

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam George has, in an interview on CNN, outclassed a Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo, on the issue of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill at the center of controversy in Ghana.



The Ghanaian legislator gave Larry Madowo what many have described as "a a run for his money" in answering a series of questions put forward to him on the bill.



The MP's responses have since attracted lots of commendations from the Ghanaian populace and people all over the world.



Among some queries where why the MP was pushing the bill, which to the interviewer says will legalize hate and homophobia in Ghana.



In reply, Hon. Sam George said; ''...it's a bill to promote proper human sexual rights and the Ghanaian family values. If you have another bill you're talking about, then maybe you've got the wrong man but if you are talking to me about a bill that I'm sponsoring in Parliament, it is to promote proper human sexual right and Ghanaian family values.''



''Article 39 of the Ghanaian constitution is clear that the State shall take steps to inculcate the right Ghanaian values, customary values into society. The constitution of Ghana [makes] states clearly that the National House of Chiefs is the custodian of Ghana's custom. This bill is supported by the Ghana National House of Chiefs. Our fourth consultative forum which was held in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, was actually sponsored by the National House of Chiefs and the President of the National House of Chiefs where Ghanaian culture forbids homosexuality.''



