Anti-galamsey fight: Government is in control – Deputy Lands Minister

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has indicated that the government is resolute in the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.



He, however, stated that it is worrying how people come into the country to engage in businesses such as selling mining equipment among others without adhering to the laws.



According to the deputy minister, “it is an opinion” for anyone to say that the government is losing the fight against illegal mining. “I mean for the intervention of the government the situation will have been dire. I am telling you we will have collapsed our river bodies and collapse the system and there wouldn’t be anything to control.



“I can tell you that the government has done well in regularizing the mining sector. Recently, South Africa came here to learn how we are managing our small-scale mining sector, Gambia was here, Sudan was here and Liberia also came. People are appreciating the measures we are putting in place and are learning from us,” the deputy minister told Starr News.



He continued: “So as for the political angle that people say that the government has failed I will not battle them. But the most important thing is to protect river bodies and the government is focused on protecting the river bodies and regularizing the mining sector in this country.”



He added that the fight against galamsey should not be a preserve of the government alone.



“We will need all stakeholders on board, the traditional rulers, Civil Society Organizations and all interest groups. Because we need to tackle this menace dispassionately and rather than saying that the country is down and nothing is working.”



The Minister also mentioned some measures the government has put in place to curb the menace such as tracking all earth-moving machines.



“So if you even have a concession and your machine goes out of the confines of that concession it will be deactivated. Unless you explain to the Commission why you got that machine out of the confines of your concession.”