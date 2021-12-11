‘Anti-corruption man, you are doing well’ – Kevin Taylor 'praises' Akufo-Addo on Facebook

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, a United States-based Ghanaian socio-political commentator has commented on a Facebook post of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Taylor, an ardent critic of the president and the New Patriotic Party government left a mild message under a post the President shared on excerpts of his speech at a National Anti-corruption conference in Accra.



Using the verified handle of his media outfit, ‘With All Due Respect – Loud Silence Media,’ he wrote: “Anti Corruption Man aka Serwaa Broni’s Best Friend, you are doing well,” he added an emoji of a person laughing out loud with the hashtag #Focus.



Taylor’s comment has remained at the top of the post likely due to the reactions and responses that it has generated. Most persons reacting are also jesting while others are asking when he will come live for his popular show.



The show, known as With All Due Respect is strictly held via social media, widely shared on Facebook and also streamed on YouTube. It has been the platform through which he has made several allegations across the political divide especially against NPP politicians.



Civil society players and social commentators have not been spared his harsh critique, some of which has landed him in court. The most recent was a suit in the United States instituted against him by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



He has accused Agyapong of being behind the murder of two high-profile personalities. Agyapong’s fellow MP, JB Danquah Adu and investigative reporter, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



Agyapong is suing for in excess of US$9.5 million. Taylor has confirmed being served with court papers and has vowed to defend his name.