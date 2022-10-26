Anti-Ofori-Atta MPs exhibited ‘the beauty of democracy’ – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin is happy with events in Parliament where 80 Members of Parliament, MPs, from his party demanded the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.



The demand was made through an October 25 press conference addressed by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, at the precincts of Parliament.



In a follow-up presser, after the breakaway MPs had made their demands known, Afenyo Markin flanked by four other colleagues told the media that the move was a plus for Ghana’s democracy.



He, however, stressed that it was important that the majority and minority caucuses unite and “build consensus on key issues to support the government, to me that is our main agenda but not the usual NPP, NDC partisan attacks.



“Regarding views expressed by the majority on some issues of national importance, I think that is the beauty of democracy, people having the opportunity to express their views,” he added.



He said it was important that where Ghana has gotten to in its democratic exercise, people should be voicing out instead of keeping their thoughts and viewpoints within them for fear of being gagged.



“So, we take all of that in good faith and continue to soldier on and work together for the betterment of our people,” he added.



Breakaway NPP MPs call for Ofori-Atta’s head



The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their call to remove Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.



The MPs believe the move will change the current economic situation in the country.



“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the finance sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.



