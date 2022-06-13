Anti LGBTQI+ bill will protect members – Andy Kankam

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, believes the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill before parliament, will ensure members of the community (LGBTQI+) are sheltered against violence and hate crimes.



According to him, the passage of the anti-gay bill will see to the institution of agencies and other bodies who will be responsible for their safety.



“When the bill is out, it will end up protecting all those in the LGBTQI+ community. The passage of the anti-gay bill means those in the LGBTQI+ community will be protected and the right agencies will take care of them and news of them being constantly threatened will be a thing of the past,” he told Samuel Eshun of the Happy Morning Show.



The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalize activities and any form of advocacy of homosexuals in Ghana.



The move for the anti-gay bill comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organizations.



The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has disclosed that UK Parliament has invited members of the committee to a meeting over the anti-gay bill.



Four (4) members of the committee left Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, June 12, 2022, to meet the UK Parliament on Monday, June 13, 2022.



Andy Kankam wants these members to return to Ghana with good news “and not a changed narrative.



“The people of UK can support homosexuality but they cannot force the people of Ghana to do the same”. The newsman pledged any parliamentarian who supports the legalization of LGBTQI+ in Ghana will suffer opposition from the people and will lose their seat.



“Ghanaians should be rest assured that the LGBTQI+ community will not be legalized in Ghana, We will never support or legalize such a devilish act here in Ghana,” he declared.