Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill to be laid in Parliament today

The controversial anti-gay bill which prescribes 10 years in jail for LGBTQ+ people will be laid before Parliament today.



The private member’ legislation named ‘Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ is being championed by eight members of Parliament. Outspoken Ningo Prampram lawmaker Sam George who has been speaking for the group has had altercations with various people over the bill.



Support for intersex people would also be criminalized and the government could direct intersex people to receive “gender realignment” surgery, said the draft legislation.



A leaked copy of the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill, widely circulated online and confirmed as authentic by diplomats with access to the draft bill, has sparked outrage and growing fear among human rights activists.



The bill would be the first major step in criminalizing the sexual minorities and their supporters since independence from colonial rule.



The prospect of harsh new laws has been hailed by numerous MPs and supported by figures in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Babgin has declared support for the bill.



Sabotage of gay bill



The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has revealed that some ministers of state are trying to convince members of Parliament to step down on the controversial LGBT bill.



Speaking on the Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, he said some ministers and celebrities are resorting to different measures to sabotage the bill.



“Nana Aba I can tell you there are some ministers who are trying to convince people in the House to step down on the bill”.



He noted “among the 275 members of Parliament, there is no one sitting on the fence relating to the bill. There is no neutrality. it’s either you are for or against it.”



He added that “even if it comes to voting we must vote publicly to know who is a member of the LGBT or not.”