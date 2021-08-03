Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill finally laid in parliament

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021 has been finally laid in parliament.



The second deputy speaker Andrews Amoako who was presiding on Monday, August, 02, 2021 referred the bill to the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.



The Bill is a private members’ legislation sponsored by eight Members of Parliament – seven from the NDC and one from the NPP.



The bill mostly titled the anti-LGBTQ bill, proscribes people of the same sex to engage in sexual activity. People engaged in the act could be fined or jailed for between three to five years.



The bill also has strong support among Ghanaians.



