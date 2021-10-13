Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Ghana is treading a very slippery road - Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Lawyer Akoto Ampaw is the leader of a professional group fighting against the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill



• Lawyer Ampaw and his group say the bill could set precedent for the marginalisation of other minority groups in the country



• The bill currently before parliament seeks to criminalise same-sex marriage and other related activities in Ghana



The leader of a group of professionals fighting against the passage of an anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana, lawyer Akoto Ampaw, has stated that the populist approach being used in pursuit of LGBTQ+ criminalisation is a dangerous path for Ghana.



According to lawyer Ampaw, the basis of the bill which he and his group argue threatens the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons.



He, however, holds the view that such a justification for passing the bill into law sets the country on a dangerous path of precedent as it could prove fatal to the rights of any other minority group in the country going forward.



"The case is being made that the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians do not like gays and therefore there should be a law against them. But we are saying that look, we are treading a very slippery road because if the view of Ghanaians is that anything that the overwhelming majority do not like should be criminalized, it means that the constitution has no place.”



And it means that today, a small minority group like the LGBTQ have been targeted and their very existence criminalized. Tomorrow, God forbid it could be some small religious group that people don’t like, they will criminalise them contrary to the constitution. The next day it will be other minorities in the society,” he stated on GTV’s Breakfast Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



