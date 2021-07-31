Anti-LGBTQ+ bill does not criminalize oral sex – Sam George explains

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has dismissed assertions that the "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," seeks to make illegal the act of oral sex, known popularly as blow job.



According to Sam George no provision of the bill criminalizes oral sex and the people making such claims are yet to read the bill - at least in full.



Speaking on Citi FM's Face to Face program last Monday, Sam George said that the aspect of the bill that talks about the criminalization of oral sex speaks specifically to oral sex between persons of same sex.



He submitted that the bill allows for all forms of ‘sexual gratification’ between a man and woman.



“I have heard a lot of those misconceptions that Sam George is banning sex positions, blow jobs… I’m a heterosexual man and I enjoy my sex. Section 6(3) of the bill says sexual intercourse when (a) a person penetrates the annals or mouth of another persons with the penis of that person or another contraption and that’s where the BJ issue comes in. "(b) a person by any means of contraption penetrates or stimulates the vagina or contraptions of another person and that’s about sex toys.



“It goes on to say that for sexual gratification… Again at the beginning of this section it goes on to say that for the purposes of this section not this act. It means that this interpretation of sexual intercourse is relative to section 6 of the act.



“In the whole bill, no where do you see sexual intercourse apart from 6(1). 6(1) says a person commits an offense when the person engages in sexual intercourse with, between or among persons of the same sex. So if your wife is giving you a BJ, that is not same sex. There is nothing like that. People must read the bill and understand it, “ he said.



The draft bill which found its way to the public space generated controversy with Sam George clashing with a number of celebrities and foreign politicians.



But the bill is now ready to be laid before Parliament with the first reading expected on August 2, 2021.



He made this known through a tweet, stating that "The Bill has duly been gazetted and sent to the Business Committee of the House. It is great to see the Bill has been programmed to be laid for first reading on Monday, 2nd August. Our eyes remain fixed on the prize.”



It has however come to light that some appointees of the Akufo-Addo government were lobbying for the withdrawal of the bill. This was revealed by the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in a Starr FM interview.



