Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: I don’t consider Akoto Ampaw, Tsikata,12 other intellectuals – Benjamin Nsiah

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Head of Research at the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC), Benjamin Nsiah, has branded 14 intellectuals who are against “the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” neo-colonial propagandists.



He regards these intellectuals who seek to promote homosexuality, an act against the cultural values of Ghana as people who have been influenced by their study of foreign mannerism and believes.



“I sometimes don’t regard these intellectuals fighting against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill intellectuals, but I see them as people who went to study foreign mannerism, foreign believes and doctrines. I consider them propagandists of the foreign tool and neo colonialist and that’s the fact,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



According to him, these so-called intellectuals have never done anything to help Ghana and are rather supporting the calls for the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill presented by 8 Ghanaian legislators dubbed, “the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” sparked a debate in the field of academia and among professionals as some 15 of them openly opposed the bill.



To them, the proponents of the bill have not provided any data or evidence to suggest that there is such a threat, beyond a resort to some dogmatic religious tenets and so-called Ghanaian family values, hence want the bill rejected.



They included; Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, Dr Rose Kutin-Mensah, and the Executive Director of Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh.



Others are Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Professor Kwame KariKari, Professor Raymond Atuguba, and Dr Yao Graham, Professsor Dzodzi Tsikata, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, Kofi Ofei-Nkansah, Dr Kojo Asante, Akunu Dake, Tetteh Homerku-Adjjei and Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh.