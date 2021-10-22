You are here: HomeNews2021 10 22Article 1385527

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill - I can't be pressured - President Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has broken his silence over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill laid before the Legislative House to be passed into law.

The controversial bill has been opposed by an elite group made up of scholars, Professors, lawyers and Civil Society Organizations who argue that the bill is a violation of fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

They have kicked against the enactment of the bill stressing, when passed, will restrict the freedom and rights of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

However, Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George together with seven other MPs are not backing down on pushing for the bill which is aimed at criminalizing homosexual actitivities ensuring offenders fail a jail term or fine or both.

Many Ghanaians have been craving to hear the President's voice on the bill.

In an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, October 21, the President responded to the calls on him to tackle the LGBTQ+ issues with particular emphasis on whether or not he supports the bill.

He noted that the LGBTQ+ discussions exert no pressure on him stressing it is being dealt with legitimately.

He called on Ghanaians to be tolerant of one another's views shared on the LGBTQ+ controversy.

"It's in Parliament. It's a Private Members Bill. We have been fighting for [many, many] a long time the opportunity for private members to also sponsor bills of Parliament . . .The Parliament is looking at it. Let's see how the process develops.

"No! I can't feel pressured. We're talking about public opinion. We're talking about legitimate processes that are being used. What I would hope for is that the debate itself will be civil and that we will recognize the need for us to be tolerant of each other, even when there are opposing views," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.


Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sports

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

South Africans wanted Suarez arrested after handball incident at 2010 World Cup - CAF Prez

Business

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Google to integrate Ghana's digital addressing into mapping system – Vice President

Entertainment

Medikal has been picked up the police according to Citi News

Medikal arrested after Shatta Wale’s remand

Africa

Bamise and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi are accused of defrauding their customers out of $53 million

Nigerian couple who obtained citizenship from Antigua flee after being pointed in US$53 million Ponzi scheme

Opinions

A poem by Abdul Rahman Odoi

For life is for life