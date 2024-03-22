Anti-LGBTQ bill+: History will not be kind to him - Ras Mubarak to Nana Addo

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered in history as a leader who supported the perversion of our values.



This remarks stems from the president's hesitation to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which has sparked controversies in the country.



The former MP is baffled as to how a man who wants to build a cathedral for God cannot sign a bill that aims to promote good values.



He stated' "A man who wants to build a cathedral for God, can’t sign a bill for God.” @NAkufoAddo will go down in history as the man who pandered to the perversion of our values. History will not be kind to him"



Ras Mubarak wrote this in a post shared on his X page, formally known as Twitter, on March 20, 2024



Read his tweet below:



